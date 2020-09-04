Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.52. 43,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,759. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.25.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

