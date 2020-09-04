Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 7,296 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 812,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,474,142. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. SunTrust Banks raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

