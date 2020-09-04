Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 1,214 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 98.5% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded down $4.59 on Friday, hitting $212.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.23. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.93.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,805 shares of company stock worth $10,522,043 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit