Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 1,214 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 98.5% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded down $4.59 on Friday, hitting $212.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.23. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.93.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,805 shares of company stock worth $10,522,043 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

