Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 1,968 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 672,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,139,000 after purchasing an additional 569,090 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,907,000 after acquiring an additional 398,263 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,537,000 after acquiring an additional 398,150 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 537.9% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 446,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,089,000 after purchasing an additional 376,500 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,725 shares of company stock worth $5,808,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $137.21. 53,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,007. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $154.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

