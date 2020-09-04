Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 4,095 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,095 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 126.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $74.48. 87,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.64. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. TheStreet raised Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at $20,604,344.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

