Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 257,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. 8,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,645. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

