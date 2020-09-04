Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 455,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,731 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,023,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 51,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,707,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. 5,895,234 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.