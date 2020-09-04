Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $36,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. 73,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

