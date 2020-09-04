Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -476.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

