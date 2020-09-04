Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $226,000 in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,587. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $224.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.59.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.52.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Insiders sold 312,485 shares of company stock valued at $68,157,591 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

