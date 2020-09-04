Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $232,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,445. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day moving average is $106.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

