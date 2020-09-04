Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $233,000 in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE PRU traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,636. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of -111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.