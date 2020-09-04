Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,598 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. 96,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.