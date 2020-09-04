Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,744,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,950 shares of company stock worth $16,153,850. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $281.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.14.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $8.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.44. The stock had a trading volume of 102,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,056. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

