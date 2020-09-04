Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,030.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 183,751 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 95,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,906,316. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

