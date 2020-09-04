Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $1,781,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,285,250.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $253,129.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,393 shares in the company, valued at $452,215.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,311 shares of company stock worth $14,827,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

NYSE AVLR traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,719. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

