Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,714,000 after purchasing an additional 791,895 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 337,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 154,243 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,720,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.14. 5,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,736. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $81.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22.

