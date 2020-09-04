Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $1,083,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other New Relic news, COO Michael J. Christenson acquired 9,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $510,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,970.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $2,227,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,885 shares of company stock valued at $8,011,667. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.12. 19,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,589. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. New Relic Inc has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.04.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

