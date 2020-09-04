Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 1,380 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,050,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 360,290 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 35,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 290,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 215,330 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 343,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113,645 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

Shares of BAM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. 73,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.