Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases Shares of 8,508 Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 257,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. 319,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -223.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

