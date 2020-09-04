Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,902,000 after acquiring an additional 474,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,552,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,158,000 after buying an additional 593,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,804,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,425,000 after buying an additional 64,593 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

NYSE FRC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average of $104.50. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $125.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

