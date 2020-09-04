Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 139.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 153.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ WAFD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,755. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $171,336. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.