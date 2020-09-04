Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 19,408 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,408 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Amcor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 438,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,608 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Amcor by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amcor by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 182,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,177. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BofA Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

