Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 236 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Valero Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 62.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after buying an additional 1,240,983 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Valero Energy by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after buying an additional 1,134,670 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after buying an additional 1,058,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.29. 174,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,725. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

