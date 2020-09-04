East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

East Africa Metals Inc (CVE:EAM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.15. East Africa Metals shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88.

East Africa Metals Company Profile (CVE:EAM)

East Africa Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

