ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $3.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

