Edge Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Edge token can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, KuCoin, OKEx and Gate.io. Edge has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $907.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edge has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $584.15 or 0.05557915 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034867 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, KuCoin, FCoin, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

