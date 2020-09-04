Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 233.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $31,839,061.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,066.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,425.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,290,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

EW traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. 68,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,844. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

