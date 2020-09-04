Eight Capital Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$4.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.30.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$5.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is -5.21%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

