Eight Capital Increases Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Price Target to C$3.50

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Burcon NutraScience from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.
TSE:BU opened at C$2.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.13, a current ratio of 10.77 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Burcon NutraScience has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$2.50. The company has a market cap of $201.34 million and a PE ratio of -45.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.55.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.
