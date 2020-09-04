Eight Capital Increases Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Price Target to C$3.50

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) had its target price upped by Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Burcon NutraScience from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

TSE:BU opened at C$2.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.13, a current ratio of 10.77 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Burcon NutraScience has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$2.50. The company has a market cap of $201.34 million and a PE ratio of -45.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.55.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burcon NutraScience will post 0.0301304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

