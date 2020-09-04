Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Shares of Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. Emgold Mining shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 232,710 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

Emgold Mining Company Profile (CVE:EMR)

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the western United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, tungsten, lead, copper, zinc, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Buckskin Rawhide East property comprising 52 unpatented mineral lode claims covering approximately 835 acres; Buckskin Rawhide West property that includes 21 unpatented mineral lode claims covering approximately 420 acres; and Koegel Rawhide gold and silver properties comprising 36 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 720 acres in Nevada.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Emgold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emgold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.