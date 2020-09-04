EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Price Hits $0.0058

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market cap of $359,240.61 and approximately $195.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

