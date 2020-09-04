Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ERII. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

ERII stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $487.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 111.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.