Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.75 ($12.65) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.95 ($16.42).

ENGI stock opened at €11.87 ($13.96) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.34. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

