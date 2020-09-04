EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their sell rating on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $2.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.67.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,089.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846,336 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,623,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,985,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 611,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

