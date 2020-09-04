EnWave (CVE:ENW) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of EnWave (CVE:ENW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.20 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Cormark dropped their target price on EnWave from C$1.35 to C$0.85 in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get EnWave alerts:

ENW opened at C$0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 million and a P/E ratio of -20.43. EnWave has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26.

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.