EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

About EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Analyst Recommendations for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Receive News & Ratings for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit