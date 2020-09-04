EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

