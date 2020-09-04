EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Raised to $41.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.86.

EPR opened at $34.42 on Monday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.18.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in EPR Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

