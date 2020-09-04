Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 721 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.55. 155,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

