Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660,989 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,698.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,539,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,525 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,742,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,314 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,231,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,726 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of BMY stock remained flat at $$60.05 during midday trading on Friday. 1,164,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378,402. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.