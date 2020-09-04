Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.86. 76,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,211. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

