Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 1,694 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.73. 17,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,920. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $231.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

