Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 261 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.44. 330,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.