Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. 228,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,337. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24.

