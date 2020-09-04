Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.