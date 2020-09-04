Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 895,308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,223,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,500,000.

MDY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.08. 286,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,288. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.82 and a 200-day moving average of $317.04.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

