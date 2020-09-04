Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 75,034 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,483,000 after acquiring an additional 239,471 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,007,942. The firm has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

