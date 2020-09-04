Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $504,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 122.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $63.79. 23,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

