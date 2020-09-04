Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS ITA traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,215 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.52.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.