Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,935.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.18. 845,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,067. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55.

